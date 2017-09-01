Your Complete Payout Platform
The Payment Rails platform gives you access to the Payment Rails global network and the ability to use your own accounts to plug and pay
Global Bank Transfers
Local bank transfers into 60+ countries. SWIFT Bank Transfers worldwide to over 220+ countries.
VISA and MasterCard Transfers
Transfer funds electronically to any existing VISA or MasterCard Credit or Debit Card.
Mobile Money
Pay people in developing countries instantly to their mobile money account, such as M-PESA, bKash & AirTel Money.
The Global Payment Platform
It’s never been easier to grow your business internationally. Get access to Payment Rails’ next generation payments infrastructure and global banking network.
curl \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-H "X-API-Key: " \
-X POST \
-d '{"sourceCurrency":"CAD", "payments":[{"recipient":{"id":"R-SBAHDK3DK6M7SUEM"},"sourceAmount":"100","memo":"freelance payment"}]}' \
https://api.paymentrails.com/v1/batches
const request = require("superagent");
request("https://api.paymentrails.com")
.post("/v1/batches")
.set("x-api-key", "your api key")
.set("Content-Type", "application/json")
.send(
{
sourceCurrency: "CAD",
payments: [
{
"memo":"freelance payment",
sourceAmount: "100",
recipient: {
"id":"R-SBAHDK3DK6M7SUEM",
}
}
]
}
)
.end(
(error, response) => {
if (error) throw error; // handle errors
// do stuff with the data in response.body
}
);
require 'payment_rails'
recipient_id = "R-SBAHDK3DK5SMSUEM"
client = PaymentRails.connect(api_key: "
")
client.recipients.delete(recipient_id)
$api_url = "https://api.paymentrals.com/v1/batches";
$request = curl_init($api_url);
$payload = [
"sourceCurrency" => "CAD",
"payments" => [
[
"sourceAmount" => "100",
"memo" => "freelance payment",
"recipient" => [
"id":"R-SBAHDK3DK6M7SUEM",
],
],
]
];
curl_setopt($request, CURLOPT_POST, true);
curl_setopt($request, CURL_POSTFIELDS, $payload);
curl_setopt($request, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);
curl_setopt($request, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, [
"Content-Type" => "application/json",
"x-api-key" => "your api key",
]);
$response = curl_exec($request);
curl_close($curl);
using paymentrails.Types;
using paymentrails;
class Program
{
static void Main(string[] args)
{
PaymentRails_Configuration.ApiKey = "
";
Recipient recipient = new Recipient("R-SBAHDK3DK5SMSUEM", null, null, null, null, "Mark", null, null, null, null, null, null, null, null, null);
String response = PaymentRails_Recipient.patch(recipient);
Console.WriteLine(response);
Console.Read();
}
}
Multi-Channel
No more need to juggle multiple bank accounts, currencies, FX and payment methods
Multiple Currencies
Pick a currency, any currency! We got it.
Worldwide Coverage
One platform. Global reach. Access new markets as you scale your business
Payment Options
More payment options for your recipients
Plug and Play
Use your own PayPal wallet for a simplified and integrated experience
White Label Platform
Your brand is king. You take the credit while we support you.